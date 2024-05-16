Ieq Capital LLC Sells 376 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Carvana by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 25,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVNA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 9,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $770,824.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,833,144.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $770,824.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,833,144.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $9,407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,917,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,942,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 823,273 shares of company stock worth $83,763,040 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $121.07 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $129.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.95.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

