Ieq Capital LLC Trims Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $4,813,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 731.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,458,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,732,000 after buying an additional 1,283,296 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 905,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,983,000 after buying an additional 97,108 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,383,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,407 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 527,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,018,000 after purchasing an additional 70,257 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $32.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

