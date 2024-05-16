Ieq Capital LLC Trims Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Exelon by 507.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,161,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,505,000 after buying an additional 2,641,756 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 501.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,290,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,731 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Exelon by 12.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,736 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Exelon by 112.4% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,910,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,224 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3,481.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 799,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 776,997 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Exelon stock opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

