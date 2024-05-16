Ieq Capital LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,827 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 87,564 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.01.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

