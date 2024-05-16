IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Short Interest Up 18.9% in April

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the April 15th total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.6 days. Currently, 29.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 97,473 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $937,690.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,753,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,108,477.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $47,078.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,830.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 97,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $937,690.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,753,480 shares in the company, valued at $36,108,477.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,191 shares of company stock worth $80,927. Company insiders own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 7,258.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 24.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 133,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 26,358 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 275.0% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.89.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 66,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,847. The firm has a market cap of $541.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.05. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 11,255.25% and a negative return on equity of 108.07%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

