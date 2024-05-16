iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Guggenheim

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 136.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

IHRT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,791. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $183.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.84. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $4.74.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.43. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,197.12%. The firm had revenue of $799.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in iHeartMedia by 13.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 39.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 10.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,565,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after buying an additional 322,803 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

