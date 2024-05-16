Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 740,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMRX shares. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Immuneering from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Immuneering stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 122,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,934. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.60. Immuneering has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $11.92.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that Immuneering will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin J. Zeskind purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,281,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,730.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Immuneering news, CEO Benjamin J. Zeskind purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,281,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,730.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,895,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,291.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 111,790 shares of company stock worth $266,645. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Immuneering by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Southport Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Immuneering by 11.4% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

