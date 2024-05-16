ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.76. Approximately 1,968,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 6,010,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on ImmunityBio from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBRX

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.16.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 42.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,675,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342,386 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the third quarter worth about $5,874,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing next-generation immuno- and cellular therapies for cancer and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. The company offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine delivery technologies, and natural killer cell therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.