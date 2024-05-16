IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Price Target Lowered to $12.50 at HC Wainwright

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IN8bio’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Laidlaw initiated coverage on IN8bio in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

IN8bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:INAB opened at $1.13 on Monday. IN8bio has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.05.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that IN8bio will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the 4th quarter valued at $5,216,000. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in IN8bio by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 151,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in IN8bio by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 78,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 36,179 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

