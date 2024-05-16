Inceptionr LLC Acquires New Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 410.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,848,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,384,000 after buying an additional 1,486,402 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,374.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 239,707 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 335,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after purchasing an additional 204,278 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $16,153,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 430,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,112,000 after acquiring an additional 158,115 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded down $4.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.36. 220,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $72.47 and a 52-week high of $127.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.55 and its 200-day moving average is $109.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

