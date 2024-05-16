Inceptionr LLC Buys Shares of 1,024 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on AON from $378.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.69.

AON Stock Up 1.6 %

AON traded up $4.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $292.33. 1,454,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $309.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.84.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

