Inceptionr LLC Buys Shares of 3,462 Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 20.6% during the third quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 315,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 53,853 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 280.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nelnet by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 48,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Nelnet by 2,719.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Nelnet from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NNI stock traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $109.65. 18,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,263. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 48.33 and a quick ratio of 35.15. Nelnet, Inc. has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $110.70.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $579.96 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 4.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nelnet, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

