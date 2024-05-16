Inceptionr LLC Buys Shares of 4,371 Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $3,298,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,426,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,907,000 after acquiring an additional 144,625 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,611,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.40.

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $93,782.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total transaction of $79,939.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,552,651.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $93,782.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,306 shares of company stock worth $2,276,265 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $2.98 on Thursday, reaching $109.39. The company had a trading volume of 211,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,092. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.58. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.00 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

