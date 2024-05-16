Inceptionr LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Inceptionr LLC decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in CME Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in CME Group by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 159,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 41,518 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 67.4% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 26.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 45,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CME. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $526,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,946.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,946.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,640 shares of company stock worth $10,464,924. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.99. 545,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.73 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.31.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

