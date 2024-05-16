Inceptionr LLC Has $294,000 Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Inceptionr LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $5.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $257.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,757. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The company has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.33.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.