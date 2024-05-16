Inceptionr LLC Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Inceptionr LLC lessened its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOLX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Hologic by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Hologic by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HOLX

Hologic Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,285. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.53.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.