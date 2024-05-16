Inceptionr LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Inceptionr LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC stock traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $96.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,301. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Omnicom Group

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.