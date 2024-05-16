Inceptionr LLC Makes New $293,000 Investment in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, Director Barbara Polsky purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $28,704.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,007.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.44. The stock had a trading volume of 93,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 180.40 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.31.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.98 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 6.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 1,015.46%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

