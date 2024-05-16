Inceptionr LLC Makes New $371,000 Investment in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 319,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,919,000 after acquiring an additional 224,554 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after buying an additional 22,688 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,533,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,783 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NTRS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,750. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $89.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.33.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.