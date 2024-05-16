Inceptionr LLC Makes New Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 798 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth $153,532,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth $244,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,769,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 79,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

MCO traded up $4.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $413.23. 247,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,143. The company has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.58. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $298.86 and a 1 year high of $414.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.50.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

