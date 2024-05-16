Inceptionr LLC Makes New Investment in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNW. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average of $72.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.48. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNW. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.08.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Articles

