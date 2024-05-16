Inceptionr LLC Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 22.4% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 241,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,229,000 after purchasing an additional 54,362 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 132,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,609. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

