Inceptionr LLC Purchases New Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,891,000 after acquiring an additional 487,327 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 476.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,381,000 after acquiring an additional 389,095 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 484.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 292,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,932,000 after purchasing an additional 242,302 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,188.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 242,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,351,000 after buying an additional 223,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,487,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,300. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.31 and a 12-month high of $144.34. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.80.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

