Inceptionr LLC Purchases New Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $7.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $572.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,721. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $374.20 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $87.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $557.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.62.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.00.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

