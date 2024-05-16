Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 21,238 Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,129,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,178,000 after acquiring an additional 941,676 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,728,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,539,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after buying an additional 461,572 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 25.5% during the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 853,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after buying an additional 173,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,204,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,032,000 after buying an additional 159,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

IRT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.17. 979,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,106. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -574.14, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -2,132.62%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

