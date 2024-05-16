Inceptionr LLC Sells 2,628 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Inceptionr LLC reduced its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,008,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,250,000 after acquiring an additional 226,134 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 629,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35,290 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 71,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 33,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,330,000 after buying an additional 27,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

DAR traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.22. 799,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,044. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.31. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.97 and a 52-week high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

