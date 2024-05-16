Inceptionr LLC Takes $359,000 Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,455,000 after purchasing an additional 101,938 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,128,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,053,000 after purchasing an additional 253,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,081,000 after purchasing an additional 22,662 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 515,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,051,000 after buying an additional 89,191 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,683,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

MTSI stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.02. 309,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,430. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.86. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.60 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.47, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 7,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $747,325.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,894,952 shares in the company, valued at $805,364,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 9,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $866,779.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,498. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 7,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $747,325.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,894,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,364,053.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 311,408 shares of company stock valued at $28,884,638 over the last ninety days. 22.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

