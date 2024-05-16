Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,583,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,749 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,875,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,518,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,082,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,361,000 after purchasing an additional 425,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $9,078,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FLO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,026. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.62%.

FLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

