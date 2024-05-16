Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,626,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,703,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,714,000 after acquiring an additional 112,825 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 93,901 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $6,513,912.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,088.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 93,901 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $6,513,912.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,088.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 35,307 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $2,651,202.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,334,729.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 410,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,002,520 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of Natera stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $108.16. The stock had a trading volume of 584,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,396. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 1.38. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $108.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.87.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.47.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

