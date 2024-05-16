Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Incyte by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Incyte in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

Incyte Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Incyte stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.81. The stock had a trading volume of 833,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,559. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.56. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $67.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. Incyte’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.