Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Trading Up 19.2%

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) was up 19.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.48 ($0.14). Approximately 1,245,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 463% from the average daily volume of 221,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.63 ($0.12).

Indus Gas Trading Up 18.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of £20.86 million, a PE ratio of 78.57 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 42.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 74.78.

About Indus Gas

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

