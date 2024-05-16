Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Update

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IDCBY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.41. 24,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,302. The company has a market capitalization of $203.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.15. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

