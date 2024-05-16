Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Update

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of IDCBY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.41. 24,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,302. The company has a market capitalization of $203.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.15. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
