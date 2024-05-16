Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 86.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on INFN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Infinera Price Performance

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79. Infinera has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Infinera had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Infinera

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Infinera by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,049,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,108,000 after buying an additional 2,299,025 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 52.5% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,016 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Infinera by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,017,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,567 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter worth $1,990,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Infinera by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,556,000 after purchasing an additional 293,787 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinera



Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

