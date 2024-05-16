Infinera’s (INFN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infinera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Get Infinera alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INFN

Infinera Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Infinera stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,120. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. Infinera has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Infinera had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Infinera by 721.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 195,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,281,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,495,000 after purchasing an additional 314,856 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Infinera by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,038,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,281,000 after purchasing an additional 196,237 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Infinera by 36.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 457,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Infinera in the third quarter valued at $915,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinera

(Get Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.