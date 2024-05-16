Insider Buying: Capstone Power Corp (TSE:RDZ) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Capstone Power Corp (TSE:RDZ – Get Free Report) Director Whitney George acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$42.20 per share, with a total value of C$211,021.50.
Capstone Power Stock Performance
Capstone Power Corp has a one year low of C$0.94 and a one year high of C$1.04.
About Capstone Power
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Capstone Power
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Vistra Co. is a Utility that Trades Like Meme Stock
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.