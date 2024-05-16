Insider Buying: DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) CEO Purchases $78,750.00 in Stock

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) CEO Lee Bienstock acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,220,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,661.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ DCGO opened at $3.36 on Thursday. DocGo Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $350.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $199.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.48 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocGo Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DCGO. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of DocGo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of DocGo from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, DocGo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocGo by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,582,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,489,000 after acquiring an additional 347,984 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in DocGo by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in DocGo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $780,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in DocGo by 493.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 167,626 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

