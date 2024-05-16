Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Acquires C$18,375.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Wares purchased 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,375.00.

CVE:OM traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.23. 33,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec, as well as the Mount Copper expansion project hosts the undeveloped copper resource in Eastern North America.

