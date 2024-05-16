Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Acquires C$18,375.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Wares purchased 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,375.00.
Osisko Metals Stock Performance
CVE:OM traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.23. 33,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17.
Osisko Metals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Osisko Metals
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- This Walmart Rally has Legs: 20% Upside Left To Go
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 5 Companies Leading the Charge With Robotic Solutions
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- These 5 Penny Stocks Just Surged Double Digits
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.