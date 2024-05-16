Insider Buying: Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Buys £149.34 in Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) insider Nick Keher bought 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £149.34 ($187.57).
Nick Keher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 11th, Nick Keher purchased 130 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($187.77).
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock opened at GBX 113.50 ($1.43) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 116.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 155.67. The company has a market cap of £979.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -597.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a one year low of GBX 91.24 ($1.15) and a one year high of GBX 279 ($3.50).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oxford Nanopore Technologies
About Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.