Insider Buying: Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Buys £149.34 in Stock

Posted by on May 16th, 2024

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONTGet Free Report) insider Nick Keher bought 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £149.34 ($187.57).

Nick Keher also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 11th, Nick Keher purchased 130 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($187.77).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock opened at GBX 113.50 ($1.43) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 116.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 155.67. The company has a market cap of £979.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -597.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a one year low of GBX 91.24 ($1.15) and a one year high of GBX 279 ($3.50).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONT. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.40) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.64) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Nanopore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 303.75 ($3.81).

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oxford Nanopore Technologies

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT)

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.