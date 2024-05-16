Insider Buying: The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Insider Acquires $69,500.00 in Stock

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) insider Chad D. Marquardt purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $69,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Down 4.6 %

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $14.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.74.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 595,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 61,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,389.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 17,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

