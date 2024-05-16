Insider Selling: ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Insider Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) insider Sophia Randolph sold 12,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $191,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 330,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,265,763.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,628. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $776.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

