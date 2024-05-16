Insider Selling: Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) Director Kathleen Kool sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,619.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DMRC opened at $25.39 on Thursday. Digimarc Co. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $43.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.58 million, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.49.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 114.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.01%. The business had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DMRC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Digimarc from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMRC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Digimarc by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Digimarc during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 79.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

