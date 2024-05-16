Insider Selling: Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) Insider Sells £9,348,501 in Stock

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) insider Kenneth Ernest Davy sold 3,116,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.77), for a total transaction of £9,348,501 ($11,741,397.89).

Fintel Price Performance

FNTL opened at GBX 305 ($3.83) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 283.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 255.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fintel Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 183.64 ($2.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 314.99 ($3.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £316.80 million, a PE ratio of 4,357.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Fintel alerts:

Fintel Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Fintel’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Fintel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,285.71%.

About Fintel

Fintel Plc engages in the provision of intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech and Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, mortgage advisers, and wealth managers, as well as workplace consultants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fintel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.