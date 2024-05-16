Insider Selling: Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Sells 5,700 Shares of Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,700 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $17,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,077.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 6,650 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $20,482.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,400 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $4,354.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 99,730 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $308,165.70.

On Friday, May 3rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 3,400 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $10,370.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 11,796 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $35,270.04.

On Friday, April 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 43,509 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $133,572.63.

On Monday, April 22nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 21,794 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $66,035.82.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 700 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $2,170.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 725 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $2,298.25.

On Friday, April 12th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 546 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $1,698.06.

Five Point Stock Performance

NYSE FPH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.21. 35,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,774. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.41. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $3.74.

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Point from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Point during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Five Point during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Five Point by 12.6% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 386.1% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 102,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 81,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Five Point by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 285,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

