Insider Selling: Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) EVP Sells 1,010 Shares of Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,473.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steven Alan Denny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.56. 616,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,872. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.24.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

