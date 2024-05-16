Insider Selling: Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Major Shareholder Sells 3,446 Shares of Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $12,474.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,172,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,243,874.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aladar Szalay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Aladar Szalay sold 17,094 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $62,564.04.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Aladar Szalay sold 6,025 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $22,111.75.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Aladar Szalay sold 33,061 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $109,101.30.

On Monday, April 29th, Aladar Szalay sold 6,403 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $20,809.75.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Aladar Szalay sold 8,064 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $28,224.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Aladar Szalay sold 14,331 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $50,588.43.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Aladar Szalay sold 48,683 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $171,850.99.

Genelux Price Performance

GNLX traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 25,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,248. The company has a market cap of $96.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of -1.18. Genelux Co. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $40.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genelux ( NASDAQ:GNLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genelux Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Genelux by 250.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Genelux by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Genelux by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of Genelux by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Genelux by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genelux in a report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Genelux in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

