Insider Selling: Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Major Shareholder Sells 3,446 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 16th, 2024

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLXGet Free Report) major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $12,474.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,172,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,243,874.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aladar Szalay also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 15th, Aladar Szalay sold 17,094 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $62,564.04.
  • On Tuesday, May 7th, Aladar Szalay sold 6,025 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $22,111.75.
  • On Wednesday, May 1st, Aladar Szalay sold 33,061 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $109,101.30.
  • On Monday, April 29th, Aladar Szalay sold 6,403 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $20,809.75.
  • On Wednesday, April 24th, Aladar Szalay sold 8,064 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $28,224.00.
  • On Monday, April 22nd, Aladar Szalay sold 14,331 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $50,588.43.
  • On Tuesday, April 16th, Aladar Szalay sold 48,683 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $171,850.99.

Genelux Price Performance

GNLX traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 25,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,248. The company has a market cap of $96.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of -1.18. Genelux Co. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $40.98. The business's fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genelux Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Genelux by 250.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Genelux by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Genelux by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of Genelux by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Genelux by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genelux in a report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Genelux in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

About Genelux



Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

