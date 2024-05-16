Insider Selling: GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) CEO Sells 14,188 Shares of Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) CEO Lei Wu sold 14,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $519,564.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,220,766.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lei Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

On Friday, May 10th, Lei Wu sold 118,874 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $4,480,361.06.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Lei Wu sold 62,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $2,403,740.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,769,240.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,840.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $1,402,280.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,579,160.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $1,607,760.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $1,583,120.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Lei Wu sold 14,177 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $511,789.70.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $1,522,840.00.

GigaCloud Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GCT traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.09. 1,616,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,199. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $45.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $251.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GCT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.