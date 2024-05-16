Insider Selling: GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) CEO Sells 14,188 Shares of Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) CEO Lei Wu sold 14,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $519,564.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,220,766.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Lei Wu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 10th, Lei Wu sold 118,874 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $4,480,361.06.
- On Wednesday, May 8th, Lei Wu sold 62,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $2,403,740.00.
- On Monday, May 6th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,769,240.00.
- On Thursday, May 2nd, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,840.00.
- On Tuesday, April 30th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $1,402,280.00.
- On Friday, April 26th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,579,160.00.
- On Wednesday, April 24th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $1,607,760.00.
- On Monday, April 22nd, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $1,583,120.00.
- On Friday, April 19th, Lei Wu sold 14,177 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $511,789.70.
- On Wednesday, April 17th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $1,522,840.00.
Shares of NASDAQ GCT traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.09. 1,616,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,199. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $45.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73.
Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
