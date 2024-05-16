Insider Selling: Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Sells 341 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andrea Sabens also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lantheus alerts:

On Monday, April 15th, Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $20,882.84.

Lantheus Price Performance

Lantheus stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.07. The company had a trading volume of 414,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,018. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $100.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.25.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.44 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 33,273 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,300,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,387,000 after buying an additional 384,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Lantheus by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 512,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,326,000 after acquiring an additional 67,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lantheus

About Lantheus

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.