Insider Selling: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Insider Sells 3,440 Shares of Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) insider Matthew E. Korenberg sold 3,440 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $290,817.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of LGND traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $85.84. 28,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,717. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $94.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.35.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $3.01. The company had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 79.30%. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LGND shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

See Also

