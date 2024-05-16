Insider Selling: Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Insider Sells $446,975.18 in Stock

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) insider Steve Totzke sold 23,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $446,975.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steve Totzke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of Mattel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $854,582.40.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of MAT opened at $18.80 on Thursday. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $809.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.52 million. Mattel had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,317,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,019,000 after acquiring an additional 142,123 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Mattel by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,231,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,974,000 after purchasing an additional 845,368 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 15,583,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,705,000 after purchasing an additional 112,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,685,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,487,000 after purchasing an additional 180,855 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mattel by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,541,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,382,000 after purchasing an additional 861,638 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

