Insider Selling: NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells 28,946 Shares of Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 28,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.76, for a total transaction of C$369,350.96.

NuVista Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NuVista Energy stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 144,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,149. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$9.59 and a 12-month high of C$13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42.

NuVista Energy last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.08). NuVista Energy had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of C$365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$364.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVA shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price target on NuVista Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.03.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

