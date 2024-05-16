Insider Selling: NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells 28,946 Shares of Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 28,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.76, for a total transaction of C$369,350.96.
NuVista Energy Stock Down 0.2 %
NuVista Energy stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 144,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,149. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$9.59 and a 12-month high of C$13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42.
NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.08). NuVista Energy had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of C$365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$364.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NuVista Energy Company Profile
NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.
